Sat Jul 03, 2021
Web Desk
July 3, 2021

Jamie Lynn Spears claps back against raging death threats: 'Please stop!'

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 03, 2021
Jamie Lynn Spears claps back against raging death threats: 'Please stop!'
Jamie Lynn Spears claps back against raging death threats: ‘Please stop!’

Britney Spears’ mother Jamie Lynn Spears has officially released a statement in reference to the death threats she has been receiving.

Spears’ mom released the statement over on Instagram Stories and it read, “Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves. But can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children.”

Check it out below:

Jamie Lynn Spears claps back against raging death threats: ‘Please stop!’


