Jamie Lynn Spears claps back against raging death threats: ‘Please stop!’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Britney Spears’ mother Jamie Lynn Spears has officially released a statement in reference to the death threats she has been receiving.
Spears’ mom released the statement over on Instagram Stories and it read, “Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves. But can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children.”