Sat Jul 03, 2021
July 3, 2021

BTS unveils ‘Butter’ live performance MV at ‘The Music Day’

Sat, Jul 03, 2021
BTS unveils ‘Butter’ live performance MV at ‘The Music Day’

BTS has officially released an official performance video of Butter for The Music Day.

For those unversed, The Music Day is an annual music festival organized on Nippon TV and has a breaktaking K-Pop line up this year, from BTS to TWICE, TOMORROW x TOGETHER and even ENHYPEN.

Check it out below:

The event kicked off with a ‘Butter’ performance by BTS and fans can expect up to eight hours of exclusive musical performances by hit girl and boy groups.

