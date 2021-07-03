BTS unveils ‘Butter’ live performance MV at ‘The Music Day’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BTS has officially released an official performance video of Butter for The Music Day.
For those unversed, The Music Day is an annual music festival organized on Nippon TV and has a breaktaking K-Pop line up this year, from BTS to TWICE, TOMORROW x TOGETHER and even ENHYPEN.
The event kicked off with a ‘Butter’ performance by BTS and fans can expect up to eight hours of exclusive musical performances by hit girl and boy groups.