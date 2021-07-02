 
Fri Jul 02, 2021
Entertainment

BTS unveil the official tracklist for ‘Butter’ CD

BTS unveil the official tracklist for ‘Butter’ CD

BTS’ new Ed Sheeran collaboration has been announced in their official tracklist for the upcoming Butter CD.

The entire list has bene shared to the group’s official Twitter page and includes a total of two tracks with instrumental versions.

Butter has been produced by RM, Rob Grimaldi, Stephan Kirk and Ron Perry whereas Permission to Dance boasts a major production team including Ed Sheeran, Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid.

Check it out below:


