BTS unveil the official tracklist for ‘Butter’ CD

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BTS’ new Ed Sheeran collaboration has been announced in their official tracklist for the upcoming Butter CD.
The entire list has bene shared to the group’s official Twitter page and includes a total of two tracks with instrumental versions.
Butter has been produced by RM, Rob Grimaldi, Stephan Kirk and Ron Perry whereas Permission to Dance boasts a major production team including Ed Sheeran, Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid.