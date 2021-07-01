Ertugrul's Sultan Alaaddin actor Burak Hakki looks handsome in throwback picture

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Burak Hakki won hearts of millions of people with his stellar performance as the Seljuk Sultan in "Dirlis:Ertugrul".
The Turkish actor is followed by thousands of people on social media where he often shares his pictures and details of his new projects.
Burak on Wednesday shared a throwback picture from 20 years ago with his fans on Instagram.
The photo shared by the Turkish hunk was a screenshot of a clip from his hit TV series "KIRIK AYNA".
Burak Hakki plays the role of Sultan Alaaddin Kayqubad in the historical TV series.