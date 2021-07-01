 
Thu Jul 01, 2021
July 1, 2021

Ertugrul's Sultan Alaaddin actor Burak Hakki looks handsome in throwback picture

Thu, Jul 01, 2021
Ertugruls Sultan Alaaddin actor Burak Hakki looks handsome in throwback picture

Burak Hakki won hearts of millions of people with his stellar performance as the Seljuk Sultan  in "Dirlis:Ertugrul".

The Turkish actor is followed by  thousands of people on social media where he often shares his pictures and details of his new projects.

Burak  on Wednesday shared a throwback picture from 20 years ago with his fans on Instagram.

The photo shared by the Turkish hunk was a screenshot of a clip from his hit TV series "KIRIK AYNA".

Burak Hakki plays the role of  Sultan Alaaddin Kayqubad in the historical TV series.

