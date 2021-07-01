Ertugrul's Sultan Alaaddin actor Burak Hakki looks handsome in throwback picture

Burak Hakki won hearts of millions of people with his stellar performance as the Seljuk Sultan in "Dirlis:Ertugrul".

The Turkish actor is followed by thousands of people on social media where he often shares his pictures and details of his new projects.

Burak on Wednesday shared a throwback picture from 20 years ago with his fans on Instagram.

The photo shared by the Turkish hunk was a screenshot of a clip from his hit TV series "KIRIK AYNA".

Burak Hakki plays the role of Sultan Alaaddin Kayqubad in the historical TV series.

