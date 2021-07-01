 
Thu Jul 01, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 1, 2021

First look at Princess Diana's statue: William and Harry reunite for late mother

Princess Diana's statue has finally been unveiled on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The People's Princess' statue placed in the gardens of Kensington Palace was unveiled by her two surviving sons Prince William and Prince Harry, who reunited, putting their feud aside.

The unveiling on July 1, the Princess of Wales’ 60th birth anniversary was attended by close friends and family members, including her brother Earl Spencer.

The statue shows Diana with two children, a girl holding the hand of the princess and another boy. 

