Prince Harry, William willing to work out differences after Lilibet's birth

With addition of a new family member Harry and William are attempting to bridge the gap between them

Prince Harry and William are willing to mend their ties for good, after want Princess Diana's statue unveiling and the birth of Lilibet Diana.



The warring brothers are ready to move past their rift, and want to work out their differences.

Harry recently welcomed his baby daughter Lilibet, and with the addition of a new family member he and William are attempting to bridge the gap between them.

“They didn’t mend the bond at the funeral,” an insider said. “But since the baby, they want to move forward. Both brothers are ready to move past the rift and have a good relationship again.”

In his Oprah interview, Prince Harry talked about his relationship with William saying they are on different paths.

“As I said before, I love William to bits,” the Archewell co-founder said at the time. “We’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience but we are on different paths.”