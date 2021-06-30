 
Wed Jun 30, 2021
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin take their romance to Mediterranean sea

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are hitting the Mediterranean sea for a picturesque vacation.

The couple, who recently made a trip to Paris, is now beating the summer blues on the Greek island of Milos.

Paparazzi spotted the duo blowing off steam with fun activities including snorkeling and boating this week.

Baldwin donned a purple bikini for their day out while Bieber, rocked a pair of red and white swim trunks and as always.

Take a look:

