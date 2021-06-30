 
Wed Jun 30, 2021
Stuart Damon, of ‘General Hospital’, passes away at 84

Stuart Damon, born in Brooklyn in 1937, had suffered from renal failure for several years
Soap opera star Stuart Damon, who shot to fame through his role on General Hospital, breathed his last at the age of 84.

His tragic demise was confirmed by the actor’s son Christopher who spoke Los Angeles station ABC7 and opened up about his father’s love for his character on the soap opera.

“He loved playing Alan and was always so appreciative of that role and that job. It was his passion,” said Damon’s son.

Damon, born in Brooklyn in 1937, had suffered from renal failure for several years.

Some of his most renowned works include, The Boys From Syracuse, Irma La Douce, Do I Hear a Waltz? and Cinderella

