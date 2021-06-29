James Corden 'Spill Your Guts' petition filer receives death threats

The woman who launched a petition against James Corden’s Spill Your Guts segment on the Late Late Show revealed that she is receiving intense scrutiny.

Kim Saira spoke to TMZ and shared that the petition, which got more than 45,000 signatures, garnered a lot of support but just as much hate.

The outlet reported that she got “flooded with hate mail, with the angriest critics going so far as to send her death threats on the daily".

She expressed disappointment in the talk show host saying that he issued a brief statement when he was on a radio show rather than mitigate the scathing comments that have been hurled at her.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show about the entire debacle, Corden said: "We heard that story, and the next time we do that bit we absolutely won't involve or use any of those foods.”

"As you said at the start, our show is a show about joy and light and love, we don't want to make a show to upset anybody,” he went on to say.

"You know, look, in the same way that when we played it with Anna Wintour, we gave her a pizza covered in cheeseburgers. Do you know what I mean?" he said.

Saira had posted videos on social media calling for the segment’s removal from the show as it hurt the sentiments of its Asian viewers.

The petition reads: "Many of the foods that he presents to his guests are actually from different Asian cultures. He's presented foods such as balut, century old eggs, and chicken feet, and which are often regularly eaten by Asian people.”