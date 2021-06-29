 
close
Tue Jun 29, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 29, 2021

Jason Sudeikis is moving on from Olivia Wilde with co-star Keeley Hazell

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 29, 2021
Jason Sudeikis is moving on from Olivia Wilde with co-star Keeley Hazell
Jason Sudeikis is moving on from Olivia Wilde with co-star Keeley Hazell

American actor Jason Sudeikis has confirmed dating Ted Lasso co-star Keeley Hazell with a PDA-filled outing.

The duo confirmed their relationship by strolling on the streets of New York on Sunday. The couple was spotted walking together arms-in-arms.

Sudeikis was all smiles I'm a light blue sweater, purple shorts while Hazell slipped into a white blouse, coordinating white shorts and white sandals.

According to sources, the couple started casually seeing each other in March, a few months after Sudeiki's ex, Olivia Wilde broke of their seven-year engagement.

As of now, the Sudeikis and Hazell are heating things up with loved-up outings.

Latest News

More From Entertainment