Jason Sudeikis is moving on from Olivia Wilde with co-star Keeley Hazell

American actor Jason Sudeikis has confirmed dating Ted Lasso co-star Keeley Hazell with a PDA-filled outing.
The duo confirmed their relationship by strolling on the streets of New York on Sunday. The couple was spotted walking together arms-in-arms.
Sudeikis was all smiles I'm a light blue sweater, purple shorts while Hazell slipped into a white blouse, coordinating white shorts and white sandals.
According to sources, the couple started casually seeing each other in March, a few months after Sudeiki's ex, Olivia Wilde broke of their seven-year engagement.
As of now, the Sudeikis and Hazell are heating things up with loved-up outings.