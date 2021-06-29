Kim Kardashian to design garments for Team USA athletes for Olympics

Kim Kardashian is set to design garments for Team USA athletes for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share that her shapewear line Skims will be designing undergarments, pajamas and loungewear for the Olympic athletes.

“Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad. As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied. I traveled w[ith] my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of @caitlynjenner’s and at every stop I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir,” she wrote.

She shared how she was excited to be part of the venture considering that her step-father Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, was a famous Olympic athlete.

"When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA, every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle.

"I am honored to announce that @skims is designing the official team USA undergarments, pajamas and lounge wear for the athletes this year in Tokyo and the same pieces will be available in a capsule collection at SKIMS.COM," she said.