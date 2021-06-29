Meghan Markle’s ex pal Jessica Mulroney posts a cryptic message for Duchess?

Meghan Markle’s ex bestie Jessica Mulroney has left millions of followers speculating after she posted a cryptic note for the Duchess of Sussex about ‘losing friends’ and finding better ones.



Jessica, 41, took to Instagram and posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram Story.

The fashion stylist, who is also an avid social media user, shared the quote which read: “Life changes. You lose love. You lose friends. You lose pieces of yourself that you never imagined would be gone.”

“And then, without even realising it, these pieces come back. New love enters. Better friends come along. And a stronger, wiser you, is staring back in the mirror.”

According to some media reports, Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney’s relationship became strained after the latter came under fire for using her “white privilege” in June last year.