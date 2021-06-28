Zendaya rocks Beyoncé's iconic look during 2021 BET Awards

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Zendaya honoured Beyoncé during the 2021 BET Awards with her look.
In the award show, the actress wore a long version of the same Versace dress that Queen Bey wore during her iconic Crazy in Love performance during the 2003 BET Awards performance.
The dress, which was a 2003 Versace runway piece, featured a long dark violet skirt along with pops of neon green and purple stripes.
The dress was paired with custom custom-dyed heels along with yellow diamonds.
She took to Instagram to share the gorgeous look along with a caption referencing the iconic singer's song: "Crazy in love".
Take a look: