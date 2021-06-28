Zendaya rocks Beyoncé's iconic look during 2021 BET Awards

Zendaya honoured Beyoncé during the 2021 BET Awards with her look.

In the award show, the actress wore a long version of the same Versace dress that Queen Bey wore during her iconic Crazy in Love performance during the 2003 BET Awards performance.

The dress, which was a 2003 Versace runway piece, featured a long dark violet skirt along with pops of neon green and purple stripes.

The dress was paired with custom custom-dyed heels along with yellow diamonds.

She took to Instagram to share the gorgeous look along with a caption referencing the iconic singer's song: "Crazy in love".

