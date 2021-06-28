 
close
Mon Jun 28, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 28, 2021

Zendaya rocks Beyoncé's iconic look during 2021 BET Awards

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 28, 2021
Zendaya rocks Beyoncés iconic look during 2021 BET Awards

Zendaya honoured Beyoncé during the 2021 BET Awards with her look.

In the award show, the actress wore a long version of the same Versace dress that Queen Bey wore during her iconic Crazy in Love performance during the 2003 BET Awards performance.

The dress, which was a 2003 Versace runway piece, featured a long dark violet skirt along with pops of neon green and purple stripes.

The dress was paired with custom custom-dyed heels along with yellow diamonds.

She took to Instagram to share the gorgeous look along with a caption referencing the iconic singer's song: "Crazy in love".

Take a look:



Latest News

More From Entertainment