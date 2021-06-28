Miley Cyrus is heartbroken after fan’s alleged murder in homophobic attack

Pop icon Miley Cyrus expressed her ‘devastation’ after reading the news about her fan passing away following a brutal homophobic attack.



The Wrecking Ball singer was told on Twitter about her fan who was recently allegedly killed in a homophobic attack.

“Hey Miley, this is Gabriel. He was a huge fan of yours, brazilian, and recently lost his life to brutality. Homophobia. He loved you very much. Get to know him a little bit more,” a fan informed the singer.

Responding to the news, she wrote: “I am devastated to find out a smiler has brutally lost their life due to hate, judgment, and injustice!”

“To call this disturbing action “homophobia” would mean that the attacker had a “fear of” queer people. Which is [expletive]. This humans [sic] heart was full of HATE and ANGER,” she went on to say in her charged tweet.

“This is exactly why the importance of my mission to fight against this type of cruelty w love , acceptance , and FREEDOM is at the very top of my priorities and is the purpose of my existence on this planet. I couldn’t imagine if this happened to one of my best friends ….,” she wrote.

“And knowing this happened to someone that loved me and I love in return breaks my heart! #WeWontLetThemWin,” she added.