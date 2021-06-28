Cardi B confirms second pregnancy with husband Offset

Rapping sensation Cardi B and husband Offset's family of three will soon be expanding!

The rapper showed off her baby bump at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday, confirming that she and her husband are expecting their second child.

Following the big reveal of her bump at the star-studded night, the rap queen turned to Instagram and posted photos from her maternity shoot, and added the caption “#2! @offsetyrn.”

The couple is parents to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, who was born in July of 2018.