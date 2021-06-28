Miley Cyrus wins hearts as she honours Madonna during Pride TV special

Miley Cyrus stunned fans with her outstanding performance as she honoured the queen of pop when she covered Madonna's hits 'Express Yourself', 'Music', and 'Like a Prayer' as part of her Pride TV special on Friday night.



The songstress enthralled fans with her hour-long special and tweeted a clip of herself performing Madonna's 1989 song and stated: "I put the EX-tra in EX-press yourself!"

Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You aired exclusively via streaming service Peacock from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

It shows the singer onstage with country music stars the Brothers Osborne, Orville Peck, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town, and Maren Morris.

It was full of fun as the highlights also included Miley Cyrus's renditions of queer anthems 'Believe', 'True Colors', 'We Belong', and 'Dancing Queen' - a stirring duet with Morris.