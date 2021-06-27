Britney Spears was 'very nervous' before her court speech

Britney Spears was very tense ahead of her conservatorship hearing at the court.

The popstar spoke in front of the LA court judge and appealed for an end to her devastating conservatorship.

A source close to Britney later revealed that the singer was very anxious before appearing in the court.

"Britney was very nervous about speaking in front of the judge," says the source. "She was also very grateful that she was allowed."

"This is her life and she wants big changes," the source adds.

In her Wednesday speech, Britney poured her heart out with brave words.

"I have a lot to say, so bear with me," she started, seemingly reading from her notes.

"I want changes going forward. I deserve changes. I was told I have to sit down and be evaluated, again, if I want to end the conservatorship," she said. "Ma'am, I didn't know I could [contest] the conservatorship. I'm sorry for my ignorance, but I honestly didn't know that. But honestly, I don't think I owe anyone to be evaluated," Britney continued.

"And I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you," she continued. "I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them," she said in her 30-minute long speech.