Sat Jun 26, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 26, 2021

'Fast & Furious 9': John Cena reveals how Vin Diesel approached him

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 26, 2021
Fast & Furious 9: John Cena reveals how Vin Diesel approached him

John Cena   plays the role of Jakob Toretto, the estranged brother to Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto in "Fast & Furious 9" which released in Canada and US on Friday.

In a recent interview, the former WWE star opened up about how he landed a role in F9, the latest installment in widely popular franchise.

Answering a question whether he was approached by the filmmakers to play the role, he told NME, “I certainly was approached. I wouldn’t even know how to go after something like that. This is all really mythical.”

For one reason or another, Vin wanted to get together and talk, and after a lengthy conversation, I got an invite to the Fast family.

Te film is directed by  Justin Lin and stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Charlize Theron.

