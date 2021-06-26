'Fast & Furious 9': John Cena reveals how Vin Diesel approached him

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
John Cena plays the role of Jakob Toretto, the estranged brother to Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto in "Fast & Furious 9" which released in Canada and US on Friday.
In a recent interview, the former WWE star opened up about how he landed a role in F9, the latest installment in widely popular franchise.
Answering a question whether he was approached by the filmmakers to play the role, he told NME, “I certainly was approached. I wouldn’t even know how to go after something like that. This is all really mythical.”
For one reason or another, Vin wanted to get together and talk, and after a lengthy conversation, I got an invite to the Fast family.
Te film is directed by Justin Lin and stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Charlize Theron.