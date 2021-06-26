Ayeza Khan all praises for Mahira Khan

TV actress Ayeza Khan on Saturday showered praises on Mahira Khan and revealed that she would be portraying the "Raees" in one of her upcoming projects.

Ayeza lauded Mahira Khan for ruling Pakistan's entertainment industry with her "great films and "blockbuster dramas".

Sharing a picture of Mahira on her Instagram, Ayeza wrote, "To me, you are not only a friend but an idol, a living legend, who I have looked up to from the day we first met," she wrote.

The "Mere Paas Ho Tum Ho" star revealed that she would be portraying Mahira Khan in one of her upcoming projects.

