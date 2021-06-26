 
close
Sat Jun 26, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 26, 2021

Actor Anwar Iqbal issues statement on his health

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 26, 2021
Actor Anwar Iqbal issues statement on his health

Renowned TV  actor  Anwar Iqbal has deplored breach of his privacy after his pictures from a hospital bed were shared online.

The actor on Saturday issued a statement and expressed disappointment over breach of his privacy.

"I am humbled by the concern and love shown by everyone for my health but also disappointed by some of you that have breached my privacy, the privacy of my family and the hospital's by clicking unsolicited pictures of me and spreading them over social media," he said.

Anwar Iqbal Baloch added, "I have been chronically ill for some time and have been getting the best treatment possible under the supervision of Karachi 's best board of doctors."

The actor requested the media to respect his privacy and the sentiments of his family.

Actor Anwar Iqbal issues statement on his health


Latest News

More From Entertainment