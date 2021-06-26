Jennifer Aniston takes fans on a journey of her revitalising morning routine

Jennifer Aniston revealed her 'walking her dogs and feeding them makes it her typical morning'

Jennifer Aniston spilled the secrets behind her timeless beauty, revealing that her morning ritual is an essential part of her everyday life.



The 52-year-old starlet, in an interview with E!, said her day starts with a calming session of meditation. "Meditation, that's a no-brainer," shared Jen.

"I also journal and if I don't get to do that, it's a bummer," The Morning Show star said. "And then also, my coffee. That's sort of the ritual: Coffee, mediation, meditation comma coffee, depending on the order."

The actress went on to add that she then takes her pet dogs, Clyde Sophie and newly rescued Lord Chesterfield out for a walk.

This helps to set her up for a perfect day, just "walking them and feeding them, that's my typical morning."

Throughout her morning ritual, Jen makes sure not to touch her phone, "No phones, no email no texting and no social media. No looking at any of that for a good hour, hour and a half. I highly recommend doing a week of it, you won't believe the difference," she said.