 
close
Fri Jun 25, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 25, 2021

Jared Padalecki 'bummed' after finding out about Supernaturals prequel exclusion

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 25, 2021
Jared Padalecki bummed after finding out about Supernaturals prequel exclusion

Jared Padalecki was left in shock after Jensen Ackles excluded him from the Supernaturals franchise.

It was announced that The CW drama is set to have a prequel series which will narrate Jensen’s character Dean Winchester.

In addition, Jensen will also take the role as producer.

The news came to as a shock to Jared who took to Twitter to speak about his exclusion his exclusion, adding that he wished he would have known in private before the news became public.

"Dude," wrote the actor who played Dean's brother, Sam Winchester. "Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter. I'm excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever."

Take a look:


Latest News

More From Entertainment