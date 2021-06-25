Natalie Imbruglia opens up about David Schwimmer's crush on Jennifer Aniston

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Natalie Imbruglia, David Schwimmer's ex-girlfriend, bared it all about his 'crush' on co-star Jennifer Aniston during the hit 90s sitcom Friends.
During an appearance on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show, Imbruglia revealed if the actor had feelings for Aniston while he was dating her.
When the host Kyle Sandilands asked her, "Were you wondering if there was a crossover?" Imbruglia replied, "I thought that too," she added. "No, I'm joking."
When asked what seasons of Friends she and Schwimmer were dating, Imbruglia said, "It was such a long time ago, I don't remember."
"I do remember being on the set and I remember everybody being lovely and really, really nice," the star continued.
"I wasn't paying attention to whether they were giving each other 'little looks' over my shoulder. I don't know if that was happening. I'm okay with whatever happened back then. It was a long time ago," she added.