 
close
Fri Jun 25, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 25, 2021

Natalie Imbruglia opens up about David Schwimmer's crush on Jennifer Aniston

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 25, 2021

Natalie mbruglia revealed if the actor had feelings for Aniston while he was dating her

Natalie Imbruglia, David Schwimmer's ex-girlfriend, bared it all about his 'crush' on co-star Jennifer Aniston during the hit 90s sitcom Friends

During an appearance on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show, Imbruglia revealed if the actor had feelings for Aniston while he was dating her. 

When the host Kyle Sandilands asked her, "Were you wondering if there was a crossover?" Imbruglia replied, "I thought that too," she added. "No, I'm joking."

When asked what seasons of Friends she and Schwimmer were dating, Imbruglia said, "It was such a long time ago, I don't remember."

"I do remember being on the set and I remember everybody being lovely and really, really nice," the star continued.

"I wasn't paying attention to whether they were giving each other 'little looks' over my shoulder. I don't know if that was happening. I'm okay with whatever happened back then. It was a long time ago," she added. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment