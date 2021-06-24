 
close
Thu Jun 24, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 24, 2021

Prince William fuming over Meghan Markle’s need for Hollywood service culture

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 24, 2021
Prince William fuming over Meghan Markle’s need for Hollywood service culture

Prince William is reportedly infuriated with Meghan Markle’s desire to please the Hollywood service culture.

The claim has been brought forward in an updated version of Robert Lacey’s Battle of Brothers book.

There he began by explaining that both Kate and William are proud of the fact that they “treat their staff like family” especially since they “don’t get paid loads of money” for their services.

Hence “This was a very deep clash of philosophies. With Meghan being used to a Hollywood service culture – getting exactly what she wanted whenever she wanted in that famous way that Harry said.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment