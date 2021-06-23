Britney Spears intends to ‘put conservatorship behind her’: source

Sources close to Britney Spears recently weighed in on her intention to “put the conservatorship behind her.”

The news has been brought forward by the insider during their interview with Fox News.

There they were quoted saying, “Britney is hoping to put much of this behind her and she appreciates all of the support she’s been receiving from her fans and even those who have reached out to her as non-fans who are simply interested in the outcome of the conservatorship.”