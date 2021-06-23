Prince Harry, Meghan Markle registered domain names for Lilibet before birth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had already registered domains for daughter Lilibet Diana ahead of her birth.

According to the Telegraph, LilibetDiana.com was purchased June 4 while LiliDiana.com was registered on May 31.

“As is often customary with public figures, a significant number of domains of any potential names that were considered were purchased by their team to protect against the exploitation of the name once it was later chosen and publicly shared," revealed an insider to Daily Mail.



“The fact they registered it before the name was announced tends to indicate that they had made up their minds and probably only told the Queen once they’d decided on it,” royals author Phil Dampier recently told the Daily Mail.



Meghan and Harry welcomed their daughter on June 4.