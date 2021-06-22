 
close
Tue Jun 22, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 22, 2021

Check out Olivia Wilde's response to Harry Styles question

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 22, 2021

Olivia Wilde left the paparazzi wanting to know more when it came to all things Harry Styles.

The duo were romantically linked since early January as they were seen holding hands during the former One Direction’s manager’s wedding.

However, the 37-year-old actress made sure that she did not spill any secrets when a photographer asked whether Harry has an Oscar in the future.

"You know I’m not gonna talk. You know it’s not gonna happen," she reportedly said according to the Daily Mail.

Latest News

More From Entertainment