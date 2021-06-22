Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson call it quits after cheating scandal surfaces

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson broke up very recently because of his infidelity

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have decided to go their separate ways after the latter found himself embroiled in another cheating scandal.



The parents of True, who reconciled last fall, are no longer together.

The news has come after the NBA player was allegedly seen entering a bedroom with three women at a party in Los Angeles' Bel-Air area on Thursday. The event was hosted by Drake, as per reports.



According to an eye-witness, "Tristan was hanging out with Drake, Diddy and Chris Brown the majority of the night.

"He was seen hanging out with several girls on the upstairs deck and then went into a private room with three girls. He seemed like he was in a great mood and wanted to party. He was drinking and was partying into the early hours of the morning."

A separate insider said Khloe and Tristan broke up very recently because of his infidelity.

"They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired," the insider shared. "Khloe really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She's done and says she will not go back."

The source continued, "They have been co-parenting and have seen each other several times in the last week with True, but are not romantically together."