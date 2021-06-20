 
Sun Jun 20, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 20, 2021

Gigi Hadid gives rare glimpse of baby Khai, Zayn Malik on Father's Day: See Photo

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 20, 2021
Gigi Hadid gives rare glimpse of baby Khai, Zayn Malik on Fathers Day: See Photo
Gigi Hadid gives rare glimpse of baby Khai, Zayn Malik on Father's Day: See Photo

American supermodel Gigi Hadid is celebrating baby Khai's first Father's Day with an endearing note for beau Zayn Malik.

The 26-year-old  dubs Khai 'lucky' to have a father who would do anything to see her smile.

"Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile !! @zayn Happy first Father’s Day, " Gigi wrote in an endearing note.

The 26-year-old  also attached a photo of Zayn holding Khai in the dark while they both looked at a glowing globe.

"I’m so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you. We love you so much," concluded Gigi.

Take a look:



