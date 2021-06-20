Gigi Hadid gives rare glimpse of baby Khai, Zayn Malik on Father's Day: See Photo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
American supermodel Gigi Hadid is celebrating baby Khai's first Father's Day with an endearing note for beau Zayn Malik.
The 26-year-old dubs Khai 'lucky' to have a father who would do anything to see her smile.
"Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile !! @zayn Happy first Father’s Day, " Gigi wrote in an endearing note.
The 26-year-old also attached a photo of Zayn holding Khai in the dark while they both looked at a glowing globe.
"I’m so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you. We love you so much," concluded Gigi.
Take a look: