Oprah Winfrey sheds light on childhood trauma

Oprah Winfrey recently weighed in on the trauma and suffering she endured as a child.

The star wore her heart on her sleeve during her interview on the Drew Barrymore Show and was quoted saying, “I know this for sure that whatever has happened to you can also be for you. I endured suffering to survive as a child and turning that inside out.”

“So that is why I created my school specifically looking for girls who are just like me. Girls who came from poor backgrounds, who came from dysfunctional backgrounds and many times felt unwanted. I thought, how do I create an environment for them, how do I give back. This is how you save yourself!”