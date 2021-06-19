Chrissy Teigen rejects 'fake DMs' presented by Michael Costello

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
American model Chrissy Teigen is flabbergasted by designer Michael Costello's bullying allegations.
In a statement on Friday, Teigen snubbed all the screenshots shared by Costello and declared them doctored.
“No idea what the [expletive] michael costello is doing,” she wrote. “He just released a statement where he didn’t at ALL acknowledge how fake the dm’s were, & now claims to have emails that don’t exist. So while he conjures those up (hopefully with someone more talented in fakes this time), here…” she later shared a photo condemning the designer's accusations.
Teigen's response comes after Costello claimed that the model blacklisted him in 2014 due to a misunderstanding.
“I didn’t see the point of living,” Costello wrote. “There was no way I can ever escape from being the target of the powerful elites in Hollywood.”
“I am not okay,” he continued. “I may never be okay, but today, I am choosing to speak my truth.”