Tom Holland discloses the advice he got from Robert Downey Jr. before ‘Spider-Man’

Tom Holland also received some words of wisdom from Chris Hemsworth along with Robert Downey Jr.

Hollywood superstars Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr.'s relationship in real life seems to be mirroring their rapport on the silver screens as well.



The Doolittle star apparently played mentor for Holland off-screen as well when the latter had just joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man.

E! News reported that Holland found himself getting nervous regarding his portrayal of the Avenger right when he was getting tested out and that is when Downey Jr. stepped in and helped him out.

“As you can imagine I was pretty terrified and he came up to me and said, ‘Look, I felt exactly the same as you did when I did my test for Iron Man but just relax, let your body take over and, and if it’s meant to be it’ll happen,” Holland recalled, per the outlet.

Holland also received some words of wisdom from Chris Hemsworth who plays Thor in the MCU films.

“Once I got cast he sent me a really lovely email about just make sure you keep your feet on the ground and you don’t let this affect you … You keep your family and your friends close and, and that’s exactly what I’ve done,” shared Holland.