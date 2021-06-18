 
close
Fri Jun 18, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 18, 2021

Britney Spears says she doesn't know whether she'll ever perform again

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 18, 2021
Britney Spears says she doesnt know whether shell ever perform again

Britney Spears says she has no idea whether she will ever perform again.

According to Reuters, Spears, who has not performed in public since late 2018 and is under a court-ordered conservatorship, made the statement in a video post on her Instagram page where she answered three questions that she said had been posed by her fans.

"Am I ready to take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again," Spears, 39, said in the video posted on Thursday.

"I have no idea. I'm having fun right now, I'm in a transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself. So, " she said.

Her comments follow repeated pleas by fans for reassurance that she is well amid growing conspiracy theories that she is being kept against her will and is sending cryptic messages for help through her prolific Instagram posts.

They also come a week ahead of her plans to address the Los Angeles court overseeing the conservatorship that has managed her personal and business affairs since her mental health breakdown in 2008.


Latest News

More From Entertainment