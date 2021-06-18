Dwayne Johnson reveals lessons he learned from his daughters’

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson recently got candid about all the life lessons he learned from his daughters over the years.

The actor began his chat with People magazine through a candid admission and revealed that the most important aspect of maintaining family life is to “just be there.”

He was also quoted saying, “You can be wired, as a lot of fathers are, to fix things. Just having an expanded capacity to listen and be more tender and gentle really gave me that ability to solve whatever the issue is, but with them compared to for them.”

Even though Johnson’s bond with his family is ironclad, lockdown really provided his household a deeper means of connection. “It was a shakeup for us.”

“I did this weird thing every day where I still got up and got dressed like I was getting ready to go someplace. I mean, shoes and all.”

“That helped me psychologically. On a relationship and marriage standpoint, you realize you have to really be attentive to your reactions and responses, because your patience capacity starts to compress.”