Miley Cyrus launces hunt for ‘7 Things’ background dancers: Where are you?’

Grammy award winning singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus has decided to celebrate the 13th anniversary of her 7 Things music video (MV) by searching for the backup dancers that livened up her performance.
The singer proposed the search on Twitter via a ten second clip of her music video. The caption to it read, “where are they now? Twitter do your thing”.