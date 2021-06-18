Angelina Jolie determined to reconnect with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller

Angelina Jolie was spotted visiting Jonny Lee Miller's house in Brooklyn on multiple occasions

Angelina Jolie is reportedly reviving her connections with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller.



The Maleficent starlet was spotted visiting Miller's house in Brooklyn on multiple occasions, sparking reunion rumours.



According to sources, “On her first evening with Jonny, Angelina only took Knox along, and they got on like a house on fire. Knox is a sweet kid, and I imagine she decided he was the easiest one to begin introductions with.”

The insider told the US Sun that Jolie returned to Miller’s apartment with Pax a day after Knox met the actor so that the teen could get to know the “guy she’s always spoken so fondly about.”

“They only hung out for a short while at Jonny’s apartment, but they seemed to get along well,” the source added.

The source however did not confirm if the meeting between the two was romantic.

“Angie is very happy because Pax keeps making noise about moving to New York someday soon, maybe even for school,” the source said. “She’s glad he’ll have someone she trusts around for him to go to for advice or just to see a friendly face.”