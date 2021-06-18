James Corden loses 35lbs but admits working out is a pain

James Corden has hilariously opened up about his journey of getting back into shape.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, the star presenter shared that when he gets off work he just wants to be “laying down” but instead has been going to the gym.

He shared that this new habit of his has seen him lose “just over 35lbs”.

“I feel like I'm getting better. I'm trying, but I feel like there's still a way to go.. I've lost just over 35lbs,” he said.

However, the transformation process to him is not something he enjoys.

"I'm trying to, but I suck at it. I'm so bad at it. It's terrible. There are so few hours in the day that are just my own, do you know what I mean?"

"I've got three young kids. We have the show and all these things. I feel like, 'Hang on a minute. I've got an hour here where I'm on my own, and I'm doing something that I absolutely hate. I should just be laying down.'"