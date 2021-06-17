Paris Jackson touches on struggles with suicidal thoughts

Paris Jackson recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her past struggles with suicidal ideations.

The star got candid with Willow Smith on the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk and was quoted saying, “A lot of people do feel regret when they try to attempt suicide."

"Like a last-minute regret. There have been times when I did, there have been times when I didn't. Where I was upset it didn't work. But I can say several years later that I'm like really grateful that I didn't. Things have gotten better."

Paris even touched upon cyber bullying during her chat and added, “And I think a lot of it was not knowing who I was, being a young girl going through puberty and probably a lot of my situation and a lot of pressure. It was really hard. And people told me to kill myself everyday. And I was depressed.”

Before concluding she touched upon the holy grail methods she used to get back up on her feet and added, “Initially I think it was—it's kind of morbid, the radical acceptance that it just wasn't meant to be.”

“So it's just a radical acceptance of, 'When it's my time, it will be my time,' and I'll wait it out till then. And during that waiting time, I've just found more and more joys in life and more ways to cope and more ways to like, really live instead of just exist.”