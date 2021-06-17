 
close
Thu Jun 17, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 17, 2021

Kevin Hart reveals why he discusses scandals with his children

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 17, 2021
Kevin Hart reveals why he discusses scandals with his children

Hollywood actor Kevin Hart recently wore his heart on his sleeve and got candid about the real reason he chooses to discuss his scandals with his children.

The actor and comedian touched upon it all during his interview for Romper’s June Father’s Day issue and was quoted saying, “You have to talk to your kids about it because it's going to come out.”

“And some of them are cool about it and some of them are not, depending on the situation. You have to understand the different personalities and manage them correctly.”

He went on to say, “My kids understand who their father isand, unfortunately, there's a gift and a curse that comes with that. The gift is the life that you're able to live, and the curse is the spotlight that's on you constantly.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment