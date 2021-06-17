 
Thu Jun 17, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 17, 2021

Chrissy Teigen gets ridiculed by Piers Morgan over her hopes of doing a tell-all

British media personality Piers Morgan has ridiculed American supermodel Chrissy Teigen after her recent fall from grace which led to her expressing hope of clearing her name through an Oprah Winfrey interview. 

The disgraced presenter of Good Morning Britain, 56, who has previously traded barbs with the author as well, asked her to “forget it” after it was reported that she was planning a Meghan Markle and Prince Harry-style interview with Oprah.

The host ridiculed Teigen as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, by tweeting: “Forget it luv. We’ve endured enough Oprah-enabled woke Pinocchios for one year…"

Morgan's criticism is followed by the public outrage that was caused after the model’s previous scandals regarding her bullying behavior came to surface recently.

