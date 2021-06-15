Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, match no 24

KARACHI: The stakes are high in tonight's game as defending champions Karachi Kings will try hard to avoid being pushed to the edge of elimination as they take on the "Yellow Storm", the Peshawar Zalmi, in match 24 of the Pakistan Super League 6 in Abu Dhabi.

The Kings, led by Imad Wasim, didn’t enjoy a good start in Abu Dhabi ever since the league resumed, having lost both games, first against Multan Sultans and then against the Islamabad United on Monday night.

Karachi Kings currently have attained six points from seven games after winning three and losing four matches. A defeat tonight could bring them dangerously close to elimination from the league, as Multan Sultans, also with six points from seven games, are finding their form.

Zalmi is also not short of being inconsistent this season, as they’ve won four out of eight games played so far. Three of these games were in Abu Dhabi where the Wahab-led former champions were beaten twice.

Zalmi’s only win in Abu Dhabi came against the Quetta Gladiators.

The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 11pm.



Geo Super, Pakistan's premier sports channel, has acquired the rights to live stream PSL’s sixth edition.

Cricket fans can watch the entire tournament on Geo Super's website and mobile app as well.

To watch the match live, click here.