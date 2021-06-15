Atiqa Odho becomes chairperson of Actors Collective Trust

Veteran TV actress Atiqa Odho has vowed to work for the betterment of Pakistani entertainment industry after she was elected chairperson of Actors Collective Trust, which aims to protect the of rights of actors.

"We at ACT, would like to give a big welcome to our newly elected Chairperson, ace actor and a multifaceted, larger than life personality Atiqa Odho," said a statement issued by the organization.

It said, "Atiqa has already done a lot of work behind the scenes for the betterment of our industry, her most recent achievement being, securing low cost medical and health insurance for all ACT members! We look forward to her future contribution to the entertainment industry and the actors fraternity."

Atiqa said she feels humbled and blessed for being elected as the Chairperson of Act Pakistan.

"It is a huge responsibility which I shall carry with dignity and commitment. A big thankyou to our #ACT board of trustees for this honor," she wrote on Instagram.