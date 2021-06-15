Paris Jackson details the trauma she underwent at the hands of paparazzi

Paris Jackson opens up about the trauma she underwent at the hands of paparazzi

Acclaimed musician Paris Jackson detailed the trauma she suffered through during her childhood due to the attention she received from paparazzi.

In her recent appearance on an episode of Red Table Talk, the daughter of late icon Michael Jackson, told Willow Smith that she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the severe paranoia she experienced as a child due to the cameras.

"I experience auditory hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and severe paranoia and have been going to therapy for a lot of things, but that included," Paris said.

"I'll hear a trash bag rustling and flinch in panic. I think it's standard PTSD,” she said.

The singer-songwriter, along with her brothers Prince and BG, was fiercely protected by their father who made them wear masks in public during their childhood to shield them from flashing cameras that came their way owing to his stardom.