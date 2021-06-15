Anne Hathaway marks 15 years of The Devil Wears Prada with stars reunion

It is the 15th anniversary of the 2006 comedy film The Devil Wears Prada as some of the star cast got together for a virtual reunion.

Those who sat online for the chit chat include Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

Anne Hathaway played Andrea "Andy" Sachs in the comedy movie. She portrays a college graduate, who goes to New York City and lands a job as co-assistant to a very demanding and powerful fashion magazine editor, Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep.

The movie turned out to be a great milestone for Anne Hathaway as her performance established her as an actress who needs to be taken seriously henceforth. It was a dream come true for the 38-year-old American actress as she strove very hard to snag the role and at last, made it.

Anne Hathway's struggle is also noteworthy as she was not the choice of the filmmakers. They, along with Fox managers, wanted Canadian actress Rachel McAdams to take the role but she refused the role with a plain answer, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Anne Hathaway revealed earlier this year that she was the studio’s ninth choice to play Andrea “Andy” Sachs in “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Kate Hudson, and Kirsten Dunst were the other choices for the iconic role. No one of them cared for the role. On the other hands, Anne Hathway pursued every avenue to get the role.

“I remember [Anne Hathaway] sitting on my sofa in my office and explaining why she wanted to do this, why she had to play this role, and giving script notes about the third act,” former Fox 2000 president Elizabeth Gabler told Entertainment Weekly.

“When I look back on it, it wasn’t exactly what we ended up doing, but her sensibilities were completely aligned with what we ended up doing…Annie never gave up. She never stopped campaigning, calling, she came into [Fox executive] Carla Hacken’s office and wrote in her zen garden, ‘Hire me.'”



Anne Hathaway got a slight success when the filmmaking team behind “The Devil Wears Prada” favoured her to take the role. But, studios did not consent.

“We started negotiating with Annie to make a deal, and that didn’t go well with the studio…We offered it to Rachel McAdams three times. The studio was determined to have her, and she was determined not to do it” said director David Frankel.



The situation turned completely in her favour when 71-year-old veteran actress Meryl saw Ang Lee’s acclaimed “Brokeback Mountain” with Anne giving a convincing performance in a supporting role as Lureen Newsome Twist, the wife of Jake Gyllenhaal’s Jack Twist.

Meryl Streep was so impressed with the Anne Hathaway work that she called up the then-chairman and chief executive officer of Fox for the actress.

“Meryl was eager to make the movie, and she said ‘let me meet with her,'” Frankel said. “‘Brokeback Mountain’ was about to come out. Annie had a wonderful, small role in that. And Meryl watched that scene from the movie, she met with her and called up Tom Rothman at Fox and said, ‘Yeah, this girl’s great, and I think we’ll work well together.'”

Check out the reunion of The Devil Wears Prada star cast:



