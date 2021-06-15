Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon starrer The Morning Show season two trailer out

The Morning Show season 2 trailer was released by Apple TV+ on Monday, revealing what's in store after Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) went rogue.

In the trailer for the second season of the show, Alex and Bradley’s UBA breakfast partnership seemingly comes to an end when Alex leaves the show in wake of their on-air whistleblower moment in season one.



Jennifer Aniston also shared the new trailer of the show to her Instagram page on Monday. She wrote: "Took a little longer than expected but it’s finally here…first look at Season 2 of @TheMorningShow!"

The season one finale concluded with the two attempting to take down UBA president Fred Micklen (Tom Irwin) and others responsible for protecting Mitch (Steve Carell) amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

In the season two trailer, Alex is seen leaving the show and sitting down for a tell-all interview.



The Morning Show’s second season, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, will debut on Apple TV on September 17.