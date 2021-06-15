 
close
Mon Jun 14, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 15, 2021

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon starrer The Morning Show season two trailer out

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 15, 2021

The Morning Show season 2 trailer was released by Apple TV+ on Monday, revealing what's in store after Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) went rogue.

In the trailer for  the second season of the show, Alex and Bradley’s  UBA breakfast partnership seemingly comes to an end when Alex leaves the show in wake of their on-air whistleblower moment in season one.

Jennifer Aniston also shared the new trailer of the show to her Instagram page on Monday. She wrote: "Took a little longer than expected but it’s finally here…first look at Season 2 of @TheMorningShow!"

The season one finale concluded with the two attempting to take down UBA president Fred Micklen (Tom Irwin) and others responsible for protecting Mitch (Steve Carell) amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

 In the season two trailer, Alex is seen leaving the show and sitting down for a tell-all interview. 

The Morning Show’s second season, starring  Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, will debut on Apple TV on September 17.

Latest News

More From Entertainment