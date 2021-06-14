 
close
Mon Jun 14, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 14, 2021

Kim Kardashian pens touching note to 'loyal friend' Chris Appleton on birthday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 14, 2021

Kim Kardashian wished her stylist  Chris Appleton on his birthday. 

Taking to Instagram the Skims founder thanked him for encouraging her to try new looks.

She also praised the famous hair stylist for being a loyal friend.

"Happy Birthday @chrisappleton1 Thank you for being such a loyal friend! Not to mention a friend who always pushes me to try new looks! You just get me! We have so many memories and so many pics! I’m going to post so many on my stories now! I love you so much!!!"

Needless to say the sweet message touched Chris who replied: “Awww so many laughs and story’s love u Kim!”

Take a look:



Latest News

More From Entertainment