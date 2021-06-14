Thomas Markle defends Prince Harry: ‘He’s going downhill’

Thomas Markle recently rushed to Prince Harry’s defense in light of the ‘exploits’ Oprah Winfrey has allegedly been making off of his name.

Meghan’s father dished over it all during his interview with 60 Minutes Austraila alongside host Mr Tom Steinfort.

There he touched upon Oprah’s future plans and was quoted saying, “I think she’s starting up her network again and she’s got something good going on but I really feel bad for Harry about that.”

But at the end of the day, “I think that Harry is being put in a position where he’s saying things he’ll never be able to take back, that’s a horrible thing.”

He also added, “I think Oprah Winfrey is playing Harry and Meghan. I think she is using them to build her network and build her new shows.”

“I think she is taking advantage of a very weakened man. She is getting him to say things that you just shouldn't be saying on television.”