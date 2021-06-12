Henry Cavill praises Freya Allan for her 'exceptional work' in 'The Witcher' Season 2

Henry Cavill on Friday shared a teaser of the upcoming "The Witcher" Season 2.

The clip contained what the Superman actor said "glimpse of Freya Allan's exceptional work" in the second season of the fantasy series.

Henry posted the video clip on his Instagram account.Freya Allan was among hundreds of people who commented on his post.

The highly anticipated second season of the show was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the filming for the second season was wrapped up.

"The Witcher" season 2 is scheduled to release this year.