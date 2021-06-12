 
Sat Jun 12, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 12, 2021

Queen Elizabeth ‘insists’ on cutting a cake with an upside down sword

The Queen recently made history with his ‘amusing and insistent decision to cut a large cake using nothing but an upside down ceremonial sword.

It all occurred during the sidelines of a G7 summit when the Queen opted for a sword during the ceremony.

A video was also taken of the entire exchange and it showed the Queen hilariously shutting down the option of a knife in favor of “something that is more unusual.”

Check it out below:


