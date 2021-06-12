Queen Elizabeth ‘insists’ on cutting a cake with an upside down sword

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Queen recently made history with his ‘amusing and insistent decision to cut a large cake using nothing but an upside down ceremonial sword.
It all occurred during the sidelines of a G7 summit when the Queen opted for a sword during the ceremony.
A video was also taken of the entire exchange and it showed the Queen hilariously shutting down the option of a knife in favor of “something that is more unusual.”