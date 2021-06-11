 
Fri Jun 11, 2021
June 11, 2021

Ed Sheeran addresses ‘nervous energy’ over new solo

Renowned singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran recently got candid about the upcoming release of his new solo and the nervousness it brings alongside it.

The star got candid over on Instagram and posted a photo of his wincing face next to a caption that highlighted his plight and read, “The moment you realise your first solo single in 4 years is coming out in a few weeks”.

Check I out below:



